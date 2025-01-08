NBA Mock Trade: Hornets send Cody Martin to LA Lakers in deadline swap
It's almost NBA trade season and multiple Charlotte Hornets players will likely find new homes by the February 6 deadline. Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry, Josh Green, and Nick Richards have all been tapped as trade candidates. In this mock trade, the former two land with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic land in LA in new mock trade
Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic are two very interesting trade candidates. They'd both be solid depth pieces on contenders, and they're both better defenders than they are scorers. In this mock trade, the Hornets package both of them and Daquan Jeffries and Taj Gibson for Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick.
The Lakers need backcourt depth and while losing starting small forward Rui Hachimura hurts, the addition of Micic and Martin helps. Martin can take Hachimura's spot, and Micic would be the only true point guard on the roster. As a primary facilitator, he fills a role that no other Lakers guard currently does. Jeffries is more added depth to replace Hachimura.
For the Hornets, this is a win. They get two young players in Hachimura and Reddish. Hachimura has been solid this year, and Reddish is on an expiring contract. Much like last year, the Hornets can take on the extra salary that will fall off to get young players and picks.
Hachimura has a 12.8 PER, and Reddish is at 8.1. That's less than what Charlotte is giving up. Martin (12.5), Micic (6.7), Jeffries (13.4), and Gibson (11.0) have all been solid in that regard. This trade gives the Lakers a lot of depth and saves them a little bit of money.
The Hornets get a future first-round pick which should be highly valuable to a rebuilding team, and they get to open up spots for young players to get minutes. It also gives them a little bit of financial flexibility in free agency with Reddish coming off the books and the other four contracts going to LA.
