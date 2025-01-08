Charlotte sports stars Brandon Miller, Bryce Young link up after Hornets stunning upset
The Charlotte Hornets defended home turf and upset the Phoenix Suns last night in an all-around impressive display. Brandon Miller struggled offensively with 13 points on 16 shots, but he often had the unenviable task of defending the red-hot Devin Booker. After the game, he met up with fellow Charlotte sports star Bryce Young.
Brandon Miller signs for Bryce Young after huge win
After the Hornets home victory, in which Brandon Miller was a neutral plus/minus when on the floor, he met up with Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers quarterback. Young had been sitting courtside with fellow Panthers star Shaq Thompson.
Miller took off his game jersey and signed it for Young before the two took a picture together. Young and Miller have a lot in common. It's fair to assume they knew or knew of each other before, as they're both Alamaba alumni who landed in the Queen City.
Young spent 2020-2022 with the Crimson Tide, and Miller was there from 2022-2023 before leaving for the NBA Draft. The NFL Draft is in the spring before freshmen show up for the year, but they're arguably two of the most prominent athletes to come out of the university recently.
Miller was the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Charlotte, and he could've gone number one if not for Victor Wembanyama. Young went first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to Carolina after they traded up to get him.
Both players are in their second years in their respective leagues, although Young just concluded his second season with the Panthers. Both Miller and Young represent part of the future of Charlotte sports, and they met up after the game and provided local fans with a snapshot of that.
