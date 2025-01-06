Nick Richards tabbed as Hornets' top trade candidate by ESPN
With a disappointing 7-27 record and only three wins in their last 25 games, the Charlotte Hornets are firmly entrenched in a potential selling situation as the season appears increasingly lost.
Hornets' center Nick Richards has emerged as a potential trade chip according to ESPN as the NBA season progresses. With the improved health of young center Mark Williams and the continued development of other front court players, Richards' role within the team's long-term plans has become a subject of discussion.
Richards has shown flashes of potential, providing a solid interior presence and contributing effectively when being called upon. His ability to rebound and defend has proven very valuable, and his affordable contract makes him an attractive asset for teams seeking front court depth.
This season, Richards is averaging 8.8 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, while shooting 55.8 percent from the field.
However, the Hornets face a critical decision. Trading Richards could bring back valuable assets, potentially draft picks or young players, that could further accelerate the team's rebuild. On the other hand, retaining him provides valuable insurance at the center position, especially considering Mark Williams' injury history.
Jeff Peterson had not been hired yet as general manager when the Hornets started the purge of veterans last deadline, trading Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward. The three separate trades brought back two first-round picks and two seconds. Now a month from the deadline, does Peterson consider Richards expendable now that Mark Williams is healthy? Or does Williams' lengthy injury history have Richards as an insurance policy at center? In nine starts this season, Richards averaged 11.3 points and 10.2 rebounds. Richards has one of the better value contracts -- $5 million for both this season and 2025-26.- NBA Insiders
The Hornets' front office will need to carefully weigh the potential benefits of a trade against the risk of losing a reliable contributor and valuable depth at a crucial position.
As the trade deadline approaches, the situation surrounding Richards will undoubtedly be a key storyline to watch in Charlotte.
