LaMelo Ball pulls off wild highlight play in Hornets' upset win over KD and the Suns
Whenever he is on the court, LaMelo Ball might do something no one else has tried in the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets star plays with a flair and is unafraid of doing anything. His 2024 season highlight reel alone proves that, and he added to it with an incredible play last night.
Players have often completed passes to themselves off the backboard and then made a bucket. What Ball did against the Phoenix Suns, however, is unlike most attempts to pass to oneself. Fittingly, this particular play is something not many other than Ball would even attempt.
LaMelo Ball hits unbelievable self-pass in Hornets win
LaMelo Ball got himself into a little bit of trouble during the first quarter of last night's Hornets game. He stepped back on Devin Booker and got the Suns guard in the air, but he didn't have a clean shot. Instead, he undercut and hurled the ball at the backboard before cutting to the paint.
He leaped to catch his own pass and dropped it off on the low block for Brandon Miller. When the two low defenders pivoted to him, Miller left it for Mark Williams, who attempted a dunk. He was fouled by former Hornet Mason Plumlee and the ball nearly bounced in for an and-one.
Ball gets nothing for his play except a highlight, but it was almost a "hockey assist." The game was not yet six minutes old and Ball tried something virtually unprecedented. It worked, as Williams nailed both free throws.
Ball has a few of these types of highlights this season. He went viral for dribbling in circles around the paint and under the basket against the Washington Wizards. He made a full circle before putting the ball up and in.
The Hornets star also pulled off an impressive one-legged step-back three on the Orlando Magic earlier this year. Ball is confident enough to try these unorthodox plays, and he's often good enough to make them.
