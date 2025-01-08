Miles Bridges shouts out Panthers star after appearance at Hornets' win over Suns
Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets upset the Phoenix Suns last night in Charlotte. They were bolstered by a crowd of 16,647 fans, less than 900 away from a sell-out. Two of those fans were local stars in the form of Carolina Panthers players, and one of them got a shoutout from Bridges after the electrifying win.
Miles Bridges hypes up Bryce Young after Hornets beat Suns
Miles Bridges scored 21 points (8/17 shooting) with seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He also played pretty stout defense when asked to guard Kevin Durant in the Hornets' 115-104 win over Phoenix. He noticed Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers quarterback, on the sideline with linebacker Shaq Thompson, and Bridges and Young met up after the game.
In his postgame presser, Bridges said he appreciated Young coming to the game, "It's good just seeing [Young] show support to Charlotte and what he's doing for the city. He told me that he liked my music, so that kind of meant a lot to me. I went to a few [Panthers] games this year, and I'm happy to see him come in and support us."
Young also got a signed jersey from Brandon Miller, so he was all the rage for the Hornets last night. He closed out the Panthers' season on Sunday with a thrilling five-touchdown performance, and his support helped the Hornets snap a 10-game losing skid.
Young has had an up-and-down NFL career so far, but if the reaction in the Spectrum Center last night is any indication, he's currently up. Bridges and company are, too, after upsetting a team with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal.
