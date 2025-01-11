All Hornets

NBA releases official statement on Hornets-Clippers postponement

Charlotte now has two games to make up on its schedule.

Saturday night's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed as the area of greater Los Angeles continues its bout with raging wildfires.

NBA's official statement

The National Basketball Association games scheduled between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena and between the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clipper at Intuit Dome have been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The dates for the rescheduled games will be announced at a later time.

The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are donating one million dollars for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, and other organizations to support those affected by this disaster and are working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts.”

What this means/what's next

This becomes the second game this road trip that has been postponed for the Hornets, so unless they can somehow squeeze in two makeup games in the next week, they'll have to make another long trip out to L.A. later this season.

The death toll from the wildfires has surpassed ten, according to multiple reports, and a very large portion of the fires have yet to be contained. At this point in time, basketball, and really everything else needs to take a backseat. The safety of those in the area is much more important than a meaningless basketball game.

The Hornets' next game is scheduled for tomorrow night against the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST with the action available to stream on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

