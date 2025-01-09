LaMelo Ball inches closer to All-Star Game nod after second fan voting update
Those who believe LaMelo Ball's volume stats and a lack of Charlotte Hornets wins should keep the guard out of the All-Star Game may be in for a rude awakening. Fan voting only accounts for 50% of getting into the game, but Ball is trending in the right direction after the second return.
LaMelo Ball still leads Eastern Conference guards in ASG voting
The fans clearly want to see LaMelo Ball suit up for the All-Star Game. After the second round of voting, Ball accumulated an impressive 1,4490,227 votes. That's more than every other guard in the East and it ranks fourth among all players in the conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Karl-Anthony Towns have more.
Fans aren't swayed by the Hornets' record or by the fact that Ball's efficiency isn't great. He's taking the most shots in the NBA and hitting them at a slightly below-league-average clip (42.3% from the field). Nevertheless, his slash line of 29.9/5.4/7.3 is worthy of consideration. His highlights, which usually boggle the mind, are, too.
There's been a lot of debate about whether or not coaches and players would help get Ball into the All-Star Game. Lots of analysts and former players have speculated that they would see through Ball's numbers and into a high-volume player on a bad team. Nevertheless, the early returns indicate that Ball is on his way thanks to the fans.
Starters are determined by 50% fan vote and 50% input from coaches and players. Therein lies the last remaining hurdle for Ball's second career All-Star Game appearance. For now, though, things are trending in the right direction for Ball to at least make the team even if he isn't named a starter.
