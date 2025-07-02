Nick Smith Jr. Mock Trade: The Hornets and Suns swing another deal
Just yesterday, the Charlotte Hornets re-signed guard Tre Mann to a three-year contract. On Sunday, the franchise acquired guard Collin Sexton from the Utah Jazz. With LaMelo Ball returning as well, the Hornets have a clear logjam at the guard position, one where it may see a current player moved.
Nick Smith Jr. has never found his groove in the NBA. Drafted 26th out of Arkansas in 2023, Smith has consistently been disappointing for the Hornets, being incredibly ineffiecient (39.1% both years), and being a negative on defense. With Sexton, Ball, and Mann all neeeding minutes at the guard position, it allows NSJ to be expendable.
The former Razorback is 21 years old. Some teams may still see upside, especially given the fact that he was the No. 1 high school recruit on 247Sports in 2022. He's also cheap, still being on his rookie scale deal right now. A team in need of guard help on cheaper contracts could look into making a move for him.
Why not make another trade with the Phoenix Suns?
The Suns are in desperate need of point guard play. They currently have Jalen Green and Devin Booker as the top two guards on the roster, neither being true point guards. Getting Smith for cheap would be an upside play, as they would be bringing in a young point guard who they do not have to commit high money to. Phoenix would be losing two of their ten draft picks owned at the moment, but they'd be bringing in a young guard with good upside.
Only getting seconds may be disappointing for Hornets fans, but it's realistically where Smith's trade value is (unless he is used as a sweetener in a deal). The Hornets have already added an abundance of second round picks this offseason, and would continue stocking up on their pile. It clears the logjam at the guard position, as well as brings more assets that President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson could use in another move down the line.
