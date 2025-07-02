John Collins mock trade: Hornets add valuable big as roster overhaul continues
The Charlotte Hornets have made a few big trades this offseason, and they very well could have more up their sleeve. GM Jeff Peterson has been making deals with several teams, and he could pick up the phone to call back a team he just worked with: the Utah Jazz.
As the Jazz continue to clean house, John Collins is a name to watch, and he'd be a pretty solid acquisition for the Hornets. To get, you must give, and the Hornets could use Miles Bridges to get the big man.
Bridges was slightly better in Player Impact Estimate (13.5 to 12.9), so the Jazz are technically getting a minuscule upgrade. They're also saving a little bit of money for this season, but they are taking on an extra year of Bridges. The Hornets forward is a little bit younger, but that doesn't change much.
The Jazz haven't exactly been smart with their trades, and the Jusuf Nurkic-Collin Sexton swap is a prime example. However, it's not totally fair to think that Utah won't be swindled a second time by Jeff Peterson and company. Reports suggest that there's not much of a trade market right now for Collins, which could be the Hornets' gain.
Because the Jazz are taking on the extra year and the Hornets get more financial flexibility for the 2026 offseason, Charlotte can give Danny Ainge a few more second-round picks to work with. The 2026 pick is from Golden State, the 2029 pick is from Phoenix, and the 2031 pick is from Denver, so neither is dependent on Charlotte's success or lack thereof.
This might run counter to what Utah has been doing, which is essentially clearing up shots for lottery pick Ace Bailey. Bridges is a similar player in that he needs the ball and likes to score, but he'd do far better as either the first or second option in tandem with Bailey. They're both around the same height, so they could operate in different lineups as the three or the four, giving the Jazz a bit of versatility.
Charlotte, because Bridges needs the ball in his hands and is better suited to be a first or second option, isn't a good place for the forward anymore. He thrived when LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller were out because he needed to be a top option. In Utah, he can be, but in Charlotte, he can't.
Collins, conversely, had a lower usage rate on a team without as many offensive pieces, so he'd probably be just fine taking a backseat on the offensive end to Ball, Miller, and maybe even Kon Knueppel.
This is ultimately a win-win for both sides. Charlotte gets a player who's almost as good but fits better and has more size, while the Jazz get the player with more upside and more assets to stockpile like Charlotte has been doing.
