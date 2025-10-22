Pat Connaughton was told he wouldn’t make the Hornets' roster — then he did
In the middle of a very active summer for the Charlotte Hornets, the team struck a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, shipping out Vasilije Micic (again) for Pat Connaughton and a pair of second-round draft picks.
Since the deal was made, there's been a lot of speculation as to whether or not Connaughton would have a spot on this roster. He'll be turning 33 in January, and with everyone back and healthy, there's not going to be much of a role for him in Charlotte.
Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson confirmed what we all believed in a recent episode of Reel Access, where he told the entire team that the initial thought was that Connaughton wouldn't be a part of this group.
"There is one person I want to shout out specifically, and that's Pat Connaughton. I'll be fully transparent with you guys. When we made the trade for Pat, I talked to him and I said, 'You're probably not making the team.'
"And I give him all the credit in the world because he showed up. He didn't have to be here. He could have just said, 'I'm just gonna chill in Texas with my family and figure out my next move,' but he's been with you guys every step of the way, competing.
"He and Charles have had conversations. I've had conversations with him. He knows that if he plays 5 minutes or if he may not play for 20 straight games, why he's on this team is because he's about everything that we're about: Hornets DNA.
"You talk about controlling controllables. Anytime his name is called, he's ready to go in the game. He's staying ready. He's busting his ass. He's a professional. So if there's any doubt at any time of what we're about, look at what he did. Because it was all in his control, in terms of his attitude, his approach, showing up every day doing what he could control, and obviously it paid off."
Connaughton may see limited action during his time in purple and teal, but he does bring a veteran presence and a winning DNA, which is something this team desperately needs. He also spent time with Charles Lee in Milwaukee, so he can serve as an extension of the coaching staff on the bench or when he is on the floor.
