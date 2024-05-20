PJ Washington Thriving in Playoff Atmosphere with Dallas Mavericks
PJ Washington has had quite the turnaround in the 2023-2024 campaign. Starting the year in Charlotte, Washington and the rest of the team had hopes of the playoffs, but early on it became evident that the Hornets were far from it, which led to Washington's departure. Now, Washington finds himself in the most ideal situation possible in the Western Conference Finals, with his hometown team, the Dallas Mavericks.
The 25-year-old from Kentucky has played a vital role in the Mavs playoff run averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. With the star power of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the court it allows Washington to have more open looks beyond the perimeter. Not only has Washington been solid offensively for Dallas, but he's also become one of the Mavericks top defenders, often guarding the top players on opposing teams.
In the first round, Washington and the Mavericks matched up with the Los Angeles Clippers where Dallas won the series in six games. Throughout the six games, Washington was tasked with guarding the likes of James Harden and Paul George. At just 41.8% from the field and 31.3% from downtown in the first round matchup, it's safe to say he struggled shooting the ball.
However, Washington was still able to make an impact as he averaged 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in the six games. Washington was seen even trolling the Clippers after an altercation in Game 3, which had social media buzzing.
The pose made by Washington in the video above became so viral that the Mavericks put it on a poster to give to the fans for Game 6 in Round One.
The shooting struggles that Washington had in the first round became non-existent in the second round versus the Thunder. Washington was one of the most impactful players for the Mavericks in the series as he surpassed averages of 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the six-game series. In games two, three, and four he achieved 20 or more points, which marks just the third time in his career of three straight 20+ point performances.
Not only did he have a terrific series, but he also became the Game 6 hero. In Game 6, Washington was held to zero points at halftime due to foul trouble. Washington didn't let it affect him as he scored all nine of his points in the closing five minutes of the game. The biggest of them all came on the final possession as they trailed by one with less than 20 seconds remaining. Washington was fouled on a three-point attempt with an opportunity to send the Oklahoma City Thunder packing.
He delivered on the opportunity as he knocked down the first two free throws to put the Mavericks ahead and and on their way to the Western Conference Finals.
Washington's performance caught the eye of many, including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson on X.
Washington has become a hometown hero and one of the fan favorites for the Dallas Mavericks throughout the playoffs. Without a doubt, he's in the best potential situation he could be in. In front of the national stage with superstar talent alongside him.
However, despite his marvelous playoff play, it doesn't change or negate the fact that the trade was a positive benefit for both sides involved.
The Hornets received Grant Williams and Seth Curry, along with a valuable 2027 first round pick. Williams fits perfectly with this young Hornets squad with his leadership and three-point shooting. In 29 games for the Hornets, Williams averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, while shooting 50.3% from the field and 37.3% from three. The swap of Washington for Williams makes sense for both parties as Williams could never find his footing in Dallas and Washington struggled finding his role in Charlotte.
In Charlotte, Washington was expected to have much more responsibility on both sides of the ball, which made it difficult for him to have a true honest role with the team. With the Mavericks, Washington doesn't have as many expectations and can roll off the play of Doncic and Irving, which makes his role in Dallas much more defined.
In Washington's 44 games this season with the Hornets he averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 32.4% from three.
The strong playoff run continues for PJ Washington and the Dallas Mavericks as they will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 22nd in the Western Conference Finals. Will Washington and the Mavericks make a Finals appearance?