Predicting Brandon Miller's 2024-25 Season Statistics
After an impressive first year, where the Charlotte Hornets rookie won three straight Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards and made the All-Rookie First Team, Miller is set for a strong second season. Last year, he started on the bench but moved into the starting lineup after just six games due to injuries and stayed there. So, what will his stats look like in the 2024-25 season?
2023-24 → 2024-25 Prediction
Minutes: 32.2 → 33 .0
Points: 17.3 → 20.4
Rebounds: 4.3 → 6.4
Assists: 2.4 → 2.8
Turnovers: 1.8 → 1.7
Steals: 0.9 → 0.8
Blocks: 0.6 → 0.7
FG: 44% → 47%
3FG: 37% → 37%
FT: 83% → 84%
Explanation
Last season, injuries made Miller the team's top offensive option for the second half of the year. This boosted his scoring but hurt his efficiency. This season, he might benefit from Ball being guarded by the opposing team's best perimeter defender, a challenge Miller faced every night last year. He will also be surrounded by more productive teammates which should translate to more assists.
It sounds like rebounding will be a focus for Miller, having done so at a high level in College it didn't translate last season, partly down to Miller playing on the perimeter. Everywhere else, I'm projecting moderate improvement, although we all know player development isn't always linear.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Predicting Mark Williams' 2024-25 Season Statistics
Predicting Josh Green's 2024-25 Season Statistics
Predicting Tre Mann's 2024-25 Season Statistics