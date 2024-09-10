All Hornets

Predicting Josh Green 's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Will Green thrive outside the slow paced Luka-based Dallas offense?

James Plowright

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Spain point guard Alberto Diaz (9) passes the ball away from Australia small forward Josh Green (6) in men's Group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Josh Green switched teams from Dallas to the Charlotte Hornets this off-season, but his role and playing style will stay the same. He's a high-energy player who adds a physical edge to the team's perimeter defense, which has been needed for a while. Green will probably start alongside Ball and Miller, but it's not certain, as Cody Martin is his main competition for the spot.

2023-24 2024-25 Prediction

Minutes: 26.4 → 24 .5
Points: 8.2 → 8.4
Rebounds: 3.2 → 3.0
Assists: 2.3 → 2.6
Turnovers: 1.1 → 1.2
Steals: 0.8 → 1.1
Blocks: 0.2 → 0.3
FG: 48% → 46%
3FG: 38.5% → 37%
FT: 68% → 70%

Explanation

Let's start with this: I don't believe Josh Green is a player whose impact is fully reflected in the box score. His influence is felt on the court but might not always show up in the stats. Watching him in the Olympics, you can see the power and energy he brings, which boosts his teammates' activity all around him.

I'm unsure how to project Green's production. Will he thrive in a more free-flowing role outside of Dallas, where he played a simple game in a half-court offense alongside Doncic and Irving? Or will the lack of open corner threes from Doncic limit his offensive output? I expect a mix of both, which might make his overall stats look similar, but the underlying details could be quite different.

Overall, I expect Green's assist numbers to go up since he'll get more ball-handling opportunities, especially in transition, something he couldn't showcase in Dallas.

Published
