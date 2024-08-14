Predicting How the Charlotte Hornets Will Do in the 2024 NBA Cup
The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup schedule was released on Tuesday and the Charlotte Hornets will take on three Eastern Conference contenders in Orlando, New York, and Philadelphia, in addition to Brooklyn.
How will the fare in these matchups? Here's a way-too-early prediction.
Nov. 12 at Orlando Magic - Loss
Winning on the road in the NBA is difficult, but especially during the in-season tournament when the crowd is really into it as opposed to some random middle of the week game. Orlando took a massive step forward a year ago with the core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. The Hornets have lost five of their last six to Orlando, including the last two on the road.
Nov. 19 at Brooklyn Nets - Win
The Nets are in a massive rebuild. They have a handful of decent players, but this is one of the few teams I'm confident in saying the Hornets have more depth than. I know I just said that whole thing about winning on the road in this tournament, but this is one of the bottom feeders of the Eastern Conference.
Nov. 29 vs. New York Knicks - Loss
When New York comes to town, it's basically a home game away from home for them. New York/New Jersey transplants have taken over the Carolina's in recent years and it's noticeable when the Knicks arrive. Not to mention, the Knicks are going to be a heavy favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, aside from Boston. New York's frontcourt is too much for this Hornets team to handle.
Dec. 3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Win
The Sixers improved their starting lineup with the welcomed addition of Paul George, but their bench isn't all that exciting. Although I expect the Hornets to be a fringe play-in tournament team, they're not going to lose every single game against better competition. They'll win some games they probably shouldn't, just like the nights where they may fall to the Portland Trail Blazers. It's the NBA, weird things happen. This is a game I think the Hornets can steal with a big, energetic crowd on hand. And yes, I know 76er fans show up for this one too.
