Predicting Jusuf Nurkić's future with the Charlotte Hornets
For several years, the Charlotte Hornets had difficulties finding a solution at the center position. During the 2024-25 season, they had a good problem on their hands with three reliable options at the position in Mark Williams, Jusuf Nurkić, and Moussa Diabate.
Now the question becomes who goes and who stays?
There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Williams and Nurkić for different reasons. Unless Diabate is included in some unexpected trade package, he’ll be back in Charlotte next season.
We touched a good bit on the future of Mark Williams yesterday, so we will shift our focus to the soon-to-be 31-year-old “Bosnian Beast.”
Nurkic did not see eye to eye with Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer and had essentially become a non-factor for them, leading to his trade to Buzz City. Before the trade with the Los Angeles Lakers was rescinded, Nurkić was expected to slide right into the starting lineup and split time with Diabate. When Williams returned, it created a log jam and forced head coach Charles to get creative with how he rotated the trio of bigs.
Nurkic handled the situation with class and was understanding of the tough spot Lee, and Williams, for that matter, were put in.
In 26 appearances for the Hornets, Nurkic averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the floor and 28.3% from three. Although he did not shoot the three ball at a sharp clip, he at least had the ability to step out and knock down a few shots from time to time - something Williams and Diabate have not been able to do in the NBA.
The organization seems to be high on Diabate, and if they still believe in Williams’ long-term potential, then it’s hard to see a scenario in which Nurkic returns to Charlotte for the 2025-26 season. Paying a backup center $19.3 million just doesn’t make a ton of sense, especially for a team that is still rebuilding. The tricky part is finding a team that is willing to pay that salary for a 31-year-old and giving up something of value for him.
However, if Mark Williams gets treated again, then Nurkic will almost certainly be back in the purple and teal.
