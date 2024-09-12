Predicting Miles Bridges 2024-25 Season Statistics
After serving a 10 game suspension to start last season due to domestic violence charges, Bridges returned at an impressive level, leading the Charlotte Hornets in scoring last season. As the year went on and more injuries occurred, Bridges was forced into taking a primary offensive role for the first time in his career. Due to injuries to Ball, he rarely shared the floor with his running mate who was key drive of his previous success.
2023-24 → 2024-25 Prediction
Minutes: 37.4 → 35 .0
Points: 21.0 → 17.3
Rebounds: 7.3 → 7.1
Assists: 3.3 → 3.1
Turnovers: 2.0 → 1.6
Steals: 0.9 → 1.1
Blocks: 0.5 → 0.5
FG: 46% → 49%
3FG: 35% → 37%
FT: 82.5% → 84%
Explanation
The first key stat to note is the projected drop in Bridges' minutes. Last year, he was Charlotte's iron man, but that was more due to injuries than by design. With less time on the court, all his other stats will be impacted. I expect a significant drop in Bridges' scoring. His regular shot selection of forced drives and inefficient mid-range jumpers from last season will need to change. Bridges will likely focus more on scoring in the paint on a spread floor and from beyond the arc, where he shoots a good percentage when open.
I'm expecting growth in the effort areas of Bridges' game, such as rebounding and steals. However, I'm concerned about his block rate, which seemed to decline last season due to a drop in athleticism. Head Coach Charles Lee will likely encourage Bridges to use his drive-and-kick game more, creating better scoring opportunities for the Hornets' top shooters, Ball and Miller.
Overall, I expect Bridges to have a significantly more efficient and well-rounded impact this upcoming season. Improving his scoring is less important for the team compared to other areas where he can make a difference on the court.
