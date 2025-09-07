Projecting Brandon Miller's 2025-26 season statistics
After taking the city of Charlotte by storm as a rookie, Brandon Miller continued his solid play during his abbreviated sophomore campaign.
His back-to-back 30 point outings against Detroit and Milwaukee in November painted a clear picture of Miller's potential as a lethal perimeter scorer. He doubled down on that potential in a 34-point game on December 3rd against Philadelphia in which the 76ers entire defensive strategy in the fourth quarter revolved around throwing body after body at Miller.
Although the highs were high, the warts that plagued Miller in his rookie season were still evident. The sophomore wing lacked strength which limited his impact as a defender and as a scorer inside the arc. His loose handle reared its ugly head as his turnovers-per-game number jumped from 1.8 as a rookie to 2.8 as a sophomore.
Miller's season ended prematurely due to a fairly unprecedented wrist injury, and although there are copious question marks shrouding the impact he'll be able to make when he re-joins the starting five, a return to form by Brandon is necessary for the Hornets to make the leap that many are projecting.
Let's project Miller's statistics in 2025-26.
Brandon Miller's stat projection
Miller's 2024-25 stats (27 games played): 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.8 turnovers, 40/35/86 shooting splits
The biggest change from Miller's rookie year to his sophomore year was his shot diet. The über-talented swingman attempted 10.9 three-pointers per game in 2024-25, 4.2 more than the 6.7 he shot per game as a rookie.
Charles Lee gave Miller a clear directive: shoot more (Miller averaged four more shots per game as a whole in his sophomore season), and shoot from long range.
There's no reason to expect Miller's shot diet to change. Not only does his head coach deploy a perimeter-heavy system, the team's lead decision-maker, Jeff Peterson, likened Miller to Kevin Durant (who Peterson worked with in Brooklyn) as an example of trading long twos for threes.
In 2025-26, I'm projecting Miller to continue bombing away from long-range, although the rehabilitation of his wrist injury is a real wild card when making said projections.
Conservatively, I see Miller's junior season stat line as follows: 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, on 42/33/88 shooting splits.
The career-high in points is a prediction of both health and improvement in efficiency. With improved surroundings in Charlotte's back court, Miller will carry less of the Hornets' playmaking burden and operate as a true off-ball catch-and-shoot play-finishing weapon. By moving Miller's self-creation duties to the back burner (although he will still handle the ball plenty), the former number two overall pick will have a career-best season alongside LaMelo Ball.
