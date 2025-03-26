Puma releases new LaMelo Ball x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shoes
Turtle power!
Charlotte Hornets' star LaMelo Ball has a new colorway, themed after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The MB.01, MB.03, and MB.04 will all receive new colorways, all theming to TMNT.
The shoes are inspired by the design of the characters from the original cartoon from 1987.
"The first release, the MB.01 “Baxter Stockman”, is a multi-colored iridescent sneaker inspired by the half-man, half-fly mad scientist. The second limited-edition drop embodies Donatello and Raphael (the smartest and toughest members of the turtle squad) in a unique mismatched MB.04 design, which represents the turtles through their distinct bandana colors. The following release puts Leonardo and Michelangelo at the forefront with a blue and orange colorway."
"The final and more recent drop is a hot pink and purple MB.03 model, dedicated to alien supervillain Krang. The MB.03 Lo Krang features PUMA Hoops’ signature technology, NITROFOAM, which is found throughout the midsole and offers superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight. For quick cuts and spot up jumpers, a full-coverage nonslip rubber compound provides enhanced durability and traction. And the shoe’s disruptive upper construction, made with breathable monomesh, provides a supportive yet ultra-lightweight feel."
The shoes range from $125-135, and can be found on Puma's website and Foot Locker.
Get a pair while they are in stock!
