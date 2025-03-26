All Hornets

Magic edge Hornets to pull off the four-game series season sweep

The Charlotte Hornets drop to 18-54 on the year.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives in during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
The struggles within the southeast division continue for the Charlotte Hornets as they fell to the Orlando Magic, 111-104, on Wednesday night. Orlando won all four games in the season series, and with the loss, Charlotte is now a league-worst 1-15 vs. its divisional foes.

Quote of the Night

“I thought number one, the way they competed for most of the game felt more like us," Hornets head coach Charles Lee said. "I thought on both ends of the court, defensively especially, the togetherness, the activity, the communication for larger portions of the game was there. We talked pregame about feeling like the defense hasn’t been as solid lately, but I felt like the guys were phenomenal tonight on that side of the floor. ...Offensively, the ball was moving. I thought they did a really good job of trusting the pass throughout the game – 26 assists on 37 made field goals. It’s ‘Melo [Ball], it’s Miles [Bridges], it’s Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic] in the post kicking out, so that was beautiful to see.”

Best of the Night: Sharing is caring

As Lee pointed out above, the Hornets moved the ball extremely well tonight, even though it only resulted in 104 points. Many times this season, the ball has had a tendency to get stuck, causing no flow to the offense. Too many isolations leading to bad shots. Not in this game. LaMelo Ball dished out nine assists while the guys in the frontcourt - Miles Bridges and Mark Williams - did a nice job of slinging the rock around as well, each finishing with four assists.

Worst of the Night: Rebounding

The Hornets were crushed on the glass, getting out-rebounded 50-38, with 13 rebounds coming on the offensive end for Orlando. Charles Lee probably liked much of what he saw in all facets of Tuesday's game, with the exception of the effort on the glass. Mark Williams was the only Hornet to reach double figures in the category with 13. Tidjane Salaün had the second-most with just seven.

Up next:

The Hornets will finally get two full days off in between games, with their next matchup coming on Friday against the Toronto Raptors on the road. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Schuyler Callihan
