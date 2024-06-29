All Hornets

RaeQuan Battle to Join Charlotte Hornets for Summer League

Charlotte picks up a big-time scorer from West Virginia.

The Charlotte Hornets are in the midst of filling out their NBA 2K25 Summer League roster and have reportedly signed former West Virginia guard RaeQuan Battle, according to Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express.

Battle has been one of the nation's most prolific scorers over the last two years, averaging 17.7 points in his final year at Montana State and then 16.6 points in his lone season at West Virginia. Battle did not appear in a game until late December due to the NCAA's transfer rules regarding two-time transfers.

He scored 29 points in each of his first two games, notched 20 or more points in four of his first five, and had nine 20+ point performances on the year. The one knock on Battle is he doesn't move the ball nearly enough and is really aggressive and confident with his shot. He'll take contested shots, but he can make them. Sometimes, he gets overconfident and takes a heavily contested shot when better shots are there from his teammates.

Those on WVU's roster fully supported him while he was on the sideline waiting to be cleared. Once the NCAA lifted the two-time transfer rule, Battle quickly emerged as the team's leader on the floor. If he plays his game and doesn't look too overmatched on defense, he could land himself a two-way contract with the Hornets.

