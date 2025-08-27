Ranking each Charlotte Hornets rookie by immediate impact
The Charlotte Hornets made four excellent selections in the 2025 NBA draft, and at least two of these rookies promise to play significant roles for Charlotte from the get-go.
Injuries and trades could alter Charlotte’s depth chart in the coming months, but here’s a look at how each Hornets rook ranks in terms of potential impact in year one.
Ranking each Hornets rookie by expected immediate impact
4. Sion James
This was a really solid draft pick by the Hornets in the second round. James has an NBA body (an NFL body, too) and is ready to impact games defensively already. Weirdly, he’d fit better on a winning team at this point, sort of in a role where he was asked to not even look at the basket on offense but operate as a defensive pest for two, four-minute bursts a game during the regular season.
What kind of offensive player will James be at this level? It’s hard to say, and unfortunately, there isn’t a ton of room for him on the Hornets’ depth chart entering 2025-26.
3. Liam McNeeley
While McNeeley has as decent a chance as any Hornets rookie to become a star down the road, he might not get big minutes right away, which is a shame. Hopefully, the Hornets can move Pat Connaughton, and getting off of Josh Green’s contract wouldn’t hurt, either. Either or both of those moves would create more room for McNeeley to shine in year one.
Of course, Hornets head coach Charles Lee could also decide to simply play McNeeley over Green, but that doesn’t feel like a likely outcome, at least to begin the season.
2. Ryan Kalkbrenner
Kalkbrenner was fortunate to be drafted by a team without much center depth. Either Mason Plumlee or Moussa Diabate will start, but Plumlee is a potential trade chip (starting December 15), and Diabate is somewhat unproven.
Kalkbrenner will get opportunities, and if the Creighton star capitalizes on them by rebounding at a sturdy rate and protecting the rim, he might have a rotation spot falling into his lap before the end of his rookie season.
1. Kon Knueppel
The Duke product may start on Opening Night, depending on how Lee decides to deploy Collin Sexton. Knueppel can be an NBA contributor immediately, even if opponents will look to pick on him defensively.
At the bare minimum, Knueppel’s shooting will help space the floor for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. But don’t sleep on Knueppel as a creator in his own right. He displayed competent ball-handling and decision-making in college, especially when Cooper Flagg missed time.
