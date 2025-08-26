The next domino that will fall in the Charlotte Hornets offseason
We are deep into the NBA offseason.
ESPN's Shams Charania has only broken one signing over the previous eight days. There have only been two trades in the entire month of August.
With training camp starting up soon, naturally it is expected that things will begin to pick up, and players will start to sign for both camp and the preseason. Still, it seems like the days are getting longer and longer with no news from the league.
Of course, in around a month and a half teams will begin to start trimming their roster down to 15 or so players. Similarly, in the NFL today teams are mandated to get their rosters down to 53 players, needing to cut around 40 players. While some manage to find their way onto another team's roster, others make the tough decision to go overseas or sign in the G-League.
It's a tough time for many, and it especially will be in North Carolina, where the Charlotte Hornets have decisions to make.
For the first time in years, the Hornets have a roster filled with NBA level talent. It's going to make the next month and a half all the much harder, as they have to cut or trade three guys who could easily be in the rotation.
The squad has not made a move since July 23rd, where they signed Antonio Reeves to a two-way deal. Over a month later, fans have begun to question what will be the next domino to fall.
The answer? Finding a new home for Nick Smith Jr.
The former Razorback is entering his third NBA season, where he's averaged 8.0 points on 39.1% from the field and 36.9% from deep. He's been fairly inconsistent for the team so far, having stretches where he shows great flashes, and stretches where he looks unplayable for even a G-League team.
With the Hornets logjam at the guard position, and Smith likely not wanting to spend any more time in Greensboro to develop, it makes all the sense in the world for both sides to head towards a divorce.
At the current moment, his value is likely no more than two second round picks. However, with Jeff Peterson's routine interest in dealing for second round picks, that could end up being the move that happens.
It's also likely that Smith Jr plays through training camp and preseason before the team makes a decision. It gives him one final chance to earn a spot on the Hornets roster.
