Dates for when newly acquired Hornets can be traded again
The Charlotte Hornets added a handful of new faces to their roster this offseason, but are these players all in Buzz City to stay?
With Charlotte going through a rebuild, there aren’t many assets on the roster likely considered untouchable by president of basketball operations, Jeff Peterson.
You have to think Peterson is open to moving virtually any of Charlotte’s veteran players on expiring deals, a few of which Peterson recently acquired.
As he continues to craft the roster, Peterson has every reason to keep a wide-open mind between now and the NBA trade deadline (February 5, 2026). However, not all of his new acquisitions can be traded right away.
Here’s a look at the dates for when Charlotte’s newly acquired players can be traded again. (Note: we didn’t include any of Charlotte’s rookies on this list, although they don’t carry any trade restrictions once signed).
When can the Hornets’ new additions be traded again?
Can be traded now: Collin Sexton, Pat Connaughton, Drew Peterson
According to Spotrac, Sexton has no trade restrictions. Acquired by the Hornets on June 29, along with a 2030 second-round pick, for center Jusuf Nurkić, Sexton joins the Hornets on an expiring contract, which should make him the subject of many a trade rumor from now until the deadline.
Connaughton can be traded right now, but there are some limitations. He has an aggregate trade restriction until September 6, meaning he cannot be packaged with other players in a trade until that date. Also, Connaughton has a re-acquire restriction with the Milwaukee Bucks, meaning he cannot be traded back to Milwaukee until July 6, 2026.
Peterson can also be traded right now. Players on two-way deals cannot be traded within 30 days of being signed. However, Peterson signed his two-way contract with the Hornets on July 16, making him trade-eligible at present. Trades involving two-way players are extremely rare.
August 26: Antonio Reeves
Reeves, like Peterson, signed a two-way contract with Charlotte. However, the deal was finalized on July 26, making Reeves trade eligible 30 days after the fact.
December 15: Spencer Dinwiddie, Mason Plumlee
Dinwiddie and Plumlee each signed one-year deals on the same day, June 13, 2025. They’ll each become trade eligible on December 15, and could attract suitors based on their expiring status, cheap cap hit, and proven value.
January 15, 2026: Tre Mann
Mann is not a new addition, but he was re-signed this summer. Charlotte declined Mann’s $6.96 million qualifying offer on June 29, making him an unrestricted free agent. Two weeks later, however, the Hornets signed Mann to a three-year, $24 million deal, arguably the best-valued contract on the team.
If Mann is destined to get traded in 2026, the Hornets won’t have a substantial window to work with, as he becomes eligible on January 15, just three weeks before the deadline.
