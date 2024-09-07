Ranking The Hornets Top Scorers For The 2024-25 Season
Assuming the Hornets go with the standard 10 man NBA rotation, here is how I project each player rank in scoring?
1. LaMelo Ball - 24.2 Points Per Game
This projection is only slightly above last season's 23.9 ppg figure. With Rozier, Hayward and Washington being replaced with lower usage players in Josh Green and Grant Williams, Ball is likely to receive more shots. However, Brandon Miller's growing role and Miles Bridges return is a limiting factor, so don't expect a major jump. I also factored in some general progression from assumed better health and increased strength as Ball matures.
2. Brandon Miller 20.4 Points Per Game
After averaging 17.3 ppg last season, I'm expecting a jump from Miller. He won't be coming off the bench to start the year or will be defended as the team's best offensive player with Ball back on the court (Hopefully). However, that might also see his usage drop, limiting his scoring potential. In the second half of last season Miller averaged 19.3 ppg, I'm expecting production somewhere just above that remit.
3. Miles Bridges 17.3 Points Per Game
This would be quite a drop off from his 21 points per game last season. However, Bridges scoring usage is likely to be dialled back in an effort to increase his efficiency and give shots to more talented scorers in Ball and Miller. Bridges can afford to sacrifice his scoring to focus on improving his defense and still be a valuable player.
4. Mark Williams 13.2 Points Per Game
Williams averaged 12.7 ppg last season, but was just under 14 ppg until LaMelo Ball went down and he started dealing with a back injury. There is some concern that Charles Lee's focus on the 3-point shot could result in more kick outs from Williams than rim attempts, but there's an outside chance Williams will get the green light to shoot threes too. Grant Williams playing some centre and ongoing management of his back injury could also limit his scoring.
5. Grant Williams 9.8 Points Per Game
Williams averaged 13.9 ppg last season as a Hornet, but ended up with a much higher usage due to injuries. I expect Williams to revert back to his role player mentality and suffer a drop in scoring. Although, I do think he showed some post scoring and stretch five ability that will boost his scoring above his previous season averages in Boston and Dallas.
6. Josh Green 9.4 Points Per Game
Green averaged 8.2ppg last season in Dallas but won't get as many wide open quality looks. However, he could have more of a license to look to score on a less talented roster. If the Hornets play fast, Green is well suited to score in transition which he rarely could do in a slow Luka Doncic centric system.
7. Tre Mann 7.6 Points Per Game
Coming off a career season averaging 11.9 points per game, Mann will likely move to a bench role for the upcoming season. The Hornets second unit is in need of scoring with Micic more of a creator and Martin a defensive stopper. Mann showed more passing chops last year, but his scoring could be more of a need next season.
8. Nick Richards 6.8 Points Per Game
Richards will revert to his regular back-up role next season meaning his career high 9.7ppg will likely drop. Assuming both Grant and Mark Williams play center, he might be limited to a much smaller role. His familiarity playing with Micic and Mann from the second half of last season could boost his productivity.
9. Vasilije Micic 6.4 Points Per Game
Micic mentioned last year how he looked to score more than he would have liked to due to Charlotte's injuries. Factor in a healthier roster and a lower minute role, I expect a major drop from his 14.3 ppg last season, although his assist percentage should take a jump.
10. Cody Martin 6.1 Points Per Game
Martin scored at a higher level last season (7.5 ppg), but will now likely focus more on the defensive end. He could end up focusing more on getting his teammates involved in kickouts than forcing attempts at the rim. A swing skill for Cody is his three-point shot which he struggled with last season. He could also be limited minutes-wise due to his injury history.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Miles Sanders Shows Off His Vintage 1994 Hornets T-Shirt
Hornets Bright Future Hinges on Mark Williams
Miles Bridges Has Re-Found His Athleticism