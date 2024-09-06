All Hornets

Miles Bridges Has Re-found His Athleticism, According to Himself

Miles Bridges' bounce is back

James Plowright

Mar 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Despite having a productive first year back after suspension, it was clear that Miles Bridges didn't have the same athletic pop as he once did. Bridges looked heavier, perhaps linked to having 18 months without access to NBA training facilities.However, Bridges posted on social media site X stating that won't be an issue this year.

Bridges must be feeling positive physically to make such a bold public statement, which is a promising sign for the upcoming season. Since Bridges lacks length and burst, he relies on his athleticism to efficiently score at the rim. If the "Air BnB" duo is going planning a comeback, Bridges will need his athletic explosiveness to catch alley-oops around the rim from.

For Bridges to disparage those who noticed his lack of athleticism is a touch ironic. If he truly has regained his "bounce", then the so-called "Know-it-alls" like me were actually correct, he had lost it before. Going forward, nothing would make me happier than seeing Bridges prove his words right and continue to make my earlier comments seem outdated.

