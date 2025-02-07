Rookie KJ Simpson's first NBA start shows promise for Hornets
In a memorable moment for Charlotte Hornets' rookie guard KJ Simpson, his first NBA start showcased his potential and poise on the professional stage.
Despite the Hornets falling short to the Milwaukee Bucks last night, Simpson's performance offered a bright spot for a team that continues to build toward's its future.
The rookie guard made the most of his opportunity, posting an efficient 15-point performance while shooting 50% from the field (6-of-12) and demonstrating his range by connecting on three of his six attempts from beyond the arc. His scoring output, coupled with his confident play, provided a glimpse of what the Hornets' brass saw when they selected him in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
In 18 games this season, Simpson is averaging 5.9 points per game.
The significance of the moment wasn't lost on Simpson, who spoke with genuine enthusiasm about his starting debut.
"The confidence my teammates and coaching staff give me to go out there, everybody was all smiles when my name was called to be in the starting lineup," Simpson shared post-game. "I just go out there and play hard for them because it's everything I've dreamed of."
His performance caught the attention of Hornets' head coach Charles Lee, who praised the young guard's approach to his first start.
"KJ getting his first NBA start; coming out of the gate, being aggressive and confident. I love it," Lee remarked, clearly pleased with his rookie's showing.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA insider says Hornets are 'very open' to trading a few more players
Is Miles Bridges still a part of the Hornets' future?
Grade the trade: Hornets swap Mark Williams for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and draft capital in stunning deal
What is Charlotte getting in Dalton Knecht? A look at the newest Hornets swingman