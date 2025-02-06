Hornets fall to Bucks, extend losing streak to six games
The Charlotte Hornets were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks 112-102.
The Hornets' losing streak has reached six games, while the Bucks ended their four-game skid with this win. Milwaukee officially won the season series 2-1.
The Hornets were without Vasilije Micić (left ankle soreness), forcing rookie KJ Simpson into his first career start. Simpson impressed, finishing with 15 points on 50% shooting. Tidjane Salaün returned to the Hornets' lineup for the first time since January 17th, after a stint with the Greensboro Swarm, contributing 10 points.
Second-year guard Nick Smith Jr. led Charlotte with 23 points, while Miles Bridges added 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Milwaukee was missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, a late scratch due to left calf tightness. Despite his absence, the Bucks had four starters score in double figures, including two players with double-doubles. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 29 points and 12 assists, while Bobby Portis posted 23 points and 17 rebounds.
Charlotte's only lead took place in the game's opening minutes, but Milwaukee quickly took control, leading by as many as 23 points.
While the Hornets outscored the Bucks in the paint (42-30), it wasn't enough to overcome Milwaukee's efficient shooting. The Bucks connected on 50.6% of their field goals, including 42.9% from three-point range. Charlotte shot 43.2% from the field and just 32.4% from beyond the arc.
Hornets Best of the Night: KJ Simpson's First Start
Despite the loss, Simpson impressed in his first career start, scoring 15 points on efficient 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep.
Bucks Best of the Night: Dame Time
Age is just a number for the future hall of famer who stepped up in Antetokounmpo's last minute absence and led his team to a win.
Quote from Charles Lee on KJ Simpson and Moussa Diabate
"I love the boost they are giving our team, the confidence they're playing with. KJ getting his first NBA start; coming out of the gate, being aggressive and confident. I love it," Lee said during a break. "And Moussa, being fearless down there in the post and showing us a little bit more than just offensive rebounding, continuing to grow in a lot of different ways."
Highlight of the Night: The Moose is Loose
Mousa Diabaté breaks past Bobby Portis Jr. for thunderous slam.
Looking Ahead
The Hornets wrap up their franchise-record nine-game homestand Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Starting lineups revealed for the Hornets' home contest versus the Bucks
1-on-1 with Hornets two-way rookie KJ Simpson
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks