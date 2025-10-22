Score predictions for the Hornets' season opener against the Brooklyn Nets
It's finally here! The Charlotte Hornets will lift the lid on the 2025-26 season tonight in Uptown as they play host to the Brooklyn Nets.
Can the Bugs start things off on the right foot? Here's what our staff sees happening.
Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 110, Nets 100
This is a great first opponent for the Hornets. The Nets are in a complete rebuild and will have trouble hanging with most teams offensively, especially tonight against a healthy Hornets squad. After a slow start, I have Charlotte settling down midway through the third quarter and taking control of this one.
Zach Roberts: Hornets 101, Nets 91
The Hornets and Nets were similarly bad teams last year, and Charlotte improved while Brooklyn did not. They drafted a ton of developmental, future-oriented players and traded Cam Johnson away. The Hornets added players who are ready now and did a good job of adding talent and depth.
Colin Keane: Nets 108, Hornets 107 (OT)
Opening night jitters will impact both teams, but the home squad (Hornets) will be under a tad more pressure, which will result in a low shooting percentage (team) and a high turnover count. Charlotte is a superior team to Brooklyn, but the Nets are a little bit better than people expect (they will be really, really bad, but not historically terrible!).
Owen O'Connor: Hornets 115, Nets 88
Brooklyn is BAD. The scoring production outside of Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr is almost nonexistent, and it’s going to at times allow the Hornets to run up the score. With the first game in Spectrum since the renovations and the return of half the lineup, Hornets fans will be thrilled with their team headed into Thursday.
Albert Bottcher: Hornets 108, Nets 95
The first game of the new season is also the first must-win of the new season, if the Hornets want to show they're a different team than last year. Brooklyn has a mostly inexperienced group and a few players who should cause Charles Lee a headache. Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr., and maybe even Nic Claxton will get theirs, but that has to be it. If this Brooklyn squad finishes the night with 100+ points, I'd be concerned.
Matt Alquiza: Hornets 111, Nets 100
The three-point line will be a major key in this matchup. Charlotte wants to allow Brooklyn’s bad shooters to attempt long-range jumpers, and if the Nets are hot from downtown, this one will be closer than many of us are projecting. I believe LaMelo Ball will announce himself on the national stage in a big way tonight (much like he did on opening day last season) and lead Charlotte to a win.
