Score predictions for Hornets vs. Nets NBA Cup matchup

Our staff predicts tonight's game between Charlotte and Brooklyn.

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday night, the Charlotte Hornets (5-8) will be back in action in NBA Cup play, squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets (5-9).

Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 110, Nets 104

Charlotte has played most of the season at a significant size disadvantage, but a trip to Brooklyn to face the Nets will be like looking in a mirror for the Hornets. The Nets are facing similar front-line health issues to the Hornets, meaning Moussa Diabaté and Grant Williams should clean up on the boards in a Hornets victory that will keep their slim hopes of advancing out of their NBA Cup group alive.

James Plowright: Nets 119, Hornets 114

Charlotte has struggled on the road so far this year going 1-5. Despite the Nets missing their two centers Sharpe and Claxton, they have surprised the league with their competitiveness losing to both the Cavs by five and the Knicks by two in recent weeks. Don't expect much defensively though, as Brooklyn ranks 28th in the league, so this is a prime opportunity for Brandon Miller to break out of his slump.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 115, Nets 101

The Nets are depleted, have multiple defensive liabilities, and are in a bit of a slump. Granted, they've played well considering the circumstances and Cam Thomas is one of the league's best when it comes to scoring. But if the Hornets have any real aspirations this season, they need to win these kinds of games.

Austin Leake: Hornets 122, Nets 114

The Hornets have been struggling on the road this season with a 1-5 record, but tonight might be an opportunity to steal one. Brooklyn is without their two centers Claxton and Sharpe, which should help the Hornets. The Hornets must contain Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroeder if they want to win this one.

