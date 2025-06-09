Should the Hornets trade Mark Williams? Breaking down the pros and cons
The Charlotte Hornets have several questions this offseason.
None bigger than Mark Williams, the franchise's starting center.
The Hornets dealt Mark four months ago to the Los Angeles Lakers, with Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a 2031 first-round pick being sent to Charlotte. The deal was rescinded days later after the Lakers failed Williams on his physical, and he then returned to the franchise.
It's led to several questions about what the Hornets will do with Mark this offseason. Will they hold onto him and keep him as their franchise center? Or will they look to make a move that finally results in Mark no longer being a member of the Hornets?
Here are some pros and cons of moving on from Williams this offseason.
Pro - Moussa Diabate
The Hornets are in a situation that some teams WISH they could be in, they have multiple starting centers on their roster.
The most intriguing is without a doubt Moussa Diabate. Moussa had a breakout year in Charlotte, securing a standard NBA deal in February after starting the year on a two-way deal. It even reached a boiling point where Diabate beat out Williams for the starting center position, though the rescinded Lakers trade resulted in Mark staying with the franchise.
Moussa is younger than Mark and is one of the hardest-working players in basketball. If given the opportunity, he can absolutely be the center of the future in Charlotte, which is not something to be taken lightly. When most teams move on from their star young center, the guy replacing them typically is not nearly as good. The Hornets do not have that problem, and they should capitalize on it.
Con - Mark's Age/Talent
Williams is only 23, and is coming off the best season of his young career. There are still issues Mark needs to fix, and questions about his health, but his talent and age are undeniable.
The former Blue Devil has yet to hit his ceiling (the question is, will he ever?), and there is an obvious fear with trading him that he could become one of the better centers in the game. Another fear with moving on from Mark is that Diabate does not turn into the player fans and the organization believe he can, and all of a sudden, you are on the center market again.
Pro - The Return
No matter what fans think about Mark, when it comes to trading him, there is a universal agreement that it needs to be for a good return. Sadly, we live in a world where nobody will ever unanimously agree on whether a trade was good or not.
The Hornets do need to capitalize on Williams' age and talent for a return. The initial return from the Los Angeles Lakers of Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a 2031 first-round selection was a great return for Williams. The Hornets should be looking for a deal similar to what they got here - a young wing and a first-round pick, if that's even possible.
Adding more impactful role players around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller is extremely important. With how exciting Moussa looks, moving on from Mark gives the franchise an opportunity to bring in impactful pieces without losing a step at the center position.
Con - Also the return
There is also a negative on the return, where it does not work out. Trades do not work out 100% of the time. The fear here is that the Hornets move on from Williams, but receive a return that does not live up to expectations.
If this does happen, questions will start to rise about Jeff Peterson. Not capitalizing on a Mark Williams return could lead to several questions about the organization and why they did not keep Williams or seek a better return.
