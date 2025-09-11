Sion James' ceiling: What the Hornets can expect from their rookie guard
The Charlotte Hornets are heading into a season built around youth after adding four players in the NBA Draft. Under President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, the team is fully leaning into a youth movement.
Peterson brought in Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley in the first round, along with Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner.
All four rookies should see meaningful minutes this season, with James bringing the most experience to the table.
After four years at Tulane and a final season at Duke, James comes in with more polish than most first-year players. He even shared the floor last season with Knueppel and Dallas Mavericks No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
That extra experience shows. Coaches like how easily James can fit into different roles, and his maturity should help him earn trust in the Hornets’ locker room right away.
Known as a three-and-D type player, James built his reputation on defense.
James didn’t put up big numbers in college—8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds—but his defense and versatility could still earn him some minutes in Charlotte while his offense comes along.
What should the Hornets expect from Sion James?
James is the kind of guy who can log minutes and make plays on defense when it counts. His offense will take a bit to come around, so the coaches will have to be patient.
He probably won’t turn heads right away in his rookie season. As a second-round pick on a roster suddenly loaded with guards after the Colin Sexton and Pat Connaughton trades, James won’t get minutes handed to him.
But if he can show he’s a strong defender, he could quickly earn the coaches’ trust and find a steady spot in the Hornets’ backcourt.
What’s the Ceiling for Sion James?
It’s hard to pin down exactly how good James can be, but Lu Dort from Oklahoma City is a good comparison. Dort went undrafted in 2019 and didn’t get much notice at first, but he earned his spot by locking down defenders and slowly improving his offense.
He could take a similar path in Charlotte—shutting down opponents on defense while slowly building up his scoring. He’s not afraid of the tough stuff, and that kind of effort could get him solid minutes pretty quickly.
James may not be a star, but he can still contribute for the Hornets with his defense and steady play.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Is this a make-or-break season for Brandon Miller in Charlotte?
Projecting Brandon Miller's 2025-26 season statistics
Charlotte Hornets given virtually no shot at NBA title after offseason
Grading every Charlotte Hornets trade under GM Jeff Peterson