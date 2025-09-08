What is LaMelo Ball's ceiling with the Charlotte Hornets?
We've already seen how good LaMelo Ball is. Charlotte Hornets fans know he can shoot with seemingly limitless range and modest if unspectacular efficiency. He can pass with the best of them, sometimes making passes no one else would even attempt - for better and worse. His defense is not good, but he's a solid rebounder for a guard.
But how good could he be? At 24, it's hard to argue that he is or has been in his athletic prime, especially with a lighter workload in the previous five NBA seasons, thanks to his injuries. With a better situation, more maturity, and better health, what is Ball's ceiling in Charlotte?
How good can LaMelo Ball really be?
It used to be that the Charlotte Hornets capped a player's ceiling. Because of the perceived organizational issues, a player could only ever be so good in Charlotte. That may or may not be the case anymore with the Jeff Peterson regime.
Ball has had individually good seasons in different categories, but they've never really happened at the same time. He averaged 25.2 points per game last season, a career-high. His career high in assists (8.4) came in 2022-2023. He had the most rebounds (6.7) in 2021-2022.
His best shooting percentage came in 2020-2021. By true shooting, 2023-2024 was his best season. What if he put all of that together in one season? How good would he be? It's not likely that Ball is ever going to average career highs across the board in one season, unfortunately.
With lower usage and better teammates around him, we can reasonably expect lower scoring outputs, higher assist numbers, and better efficiency. So that 25.2 points per game mark is not going to bet in 2025-2026, which, thanks to an on-paper wildly improved supporting cast, could be his best year.
Ball's ceiling is probably a season with the following slash line: 22 points/5 rebounds/8 assists. In that same season, he'll probably shoot 45% from the field, 37% from three, and have a 56% true shooting percentage.
Is that an All-NBA ceiling? Maybe. It would depend on the other players that year, and it would (sadly) depend on how good the Hornets are. Ball is entering his prime right at the same time that Charlotte has really improved their roster. So if he can stay healthy, we might get a good look at Ball's ceiling with the Hornets really soon.
