What remaining fireworks could we expect from the Charlotte Hornets this offseason?
The NBA offseason is underway, and the firework show has just started for the Charlotte Hornets.
Multiple trades have gone down, with the team sending out its top two centers and bringing in new pieces to build around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. As the fireworks show continues, what moves can we expect from Jeff Peterson and the Hornets for the remainder of the offseason?
Another move?
The Hornets have 19 current roster spots, four more than the NBA allows. The squad gave each draft pick a standard NBA contract, showing their commitment to the players they selected. It allows for an interesting scenario: the team now has to move four players by the start of the season.
Josh Green, Josh Okogie, and Nick Smith Jr. have been the names thrown around the most in trade rumors. Smith has been the most obvious piece to potentially get moved, and his absence on the Summer League roster may have left more questions than answers. A good Summer League performance may have helped the Hornets acquire more than what they'd likely get for Smith, which at this point is probably a second-round pick.
Okogie and the Hornets pushed back the guarantee date on his contract to July 15, surprising plenty of people. Okogie is scheduled to get $7.7M guaranteed, which the Hornets could use in a trade to acquire another front-court player. If they decide to keep him, it's another 3&D wing player that will be impactful off the bench.
Josh Green would make sense for the team to use to acquire a frontcourt player. He's scheduled to make $13.6 million this season, which the Hornets could use to help acquire a frontcourt player of talent. Green had a down year, but his age and talent as a bench wing could interest a team.
