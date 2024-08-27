Stephen A. Smith Declares the Hornets Have "No Chance" For Relevance This Season
Charlotte Hornets fan Evan Hale dialled into "Live with Stephen A. Smith" and asked about which team could make the biggest leap in terms of wins next NBA season. On the call, Evan revealed he was a big Hornets fans, which led Stephen A. Smith to discuss the Hornets franchise.
"You got no chance to be relevant this upcoming season. I hope the future is bright. You got a new coach, you still got LaMelo Ball. I hope the futures bright for you, but I don't think you have a chance to make a leap this year."- Stephen A. Smith
As positive of an off-season as the Hornets have had, this comes as no surprise. Charlotte's front office have taken a patient approach, priortizing collecting future draft assets and drafting a long term project in Tidjane Salaun. The Hornets are expected to improve their win total this year, but in a deep Eastern Conference even making the play-in tournament could be a challenge. This is partly by design, as the Hornets don't want to lose their 2025 lottery protected first round pick to San Antonio in what looks set to be a very talented 2025 draft class.
