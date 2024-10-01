Taj Gibson Reflects on Derrick Rose's Retirement
The NBA world was met with a wave of nostalgia and sadness when Derrick Rose announced his retirement from professional basketball last Thursday.
One of the most impactful players of his generation, Rose's career was marked by both incredible highs and heartbreaking lows.
Among those who felt the weight of his retirement was his longtime teammate, friend, and current Charlotte Hornet Taj Gibson. The 16-year NBA veteran recently shared his emotional reaction to Rose's decision, recalling their early days together in Chicago.
"It brought tears to my eyes," Gibson said. "I remember us being young, going over to each other's house thinking about life and putting it together. It hurt, man. It hurt."
Rose, a three-time All-Star, was drafted by the Bulls with the first pick of the 2008 NBA Draft. One year later, the Bulls selected Gibson 26th overall in 2009.
Gibson and Rose were instrumental in the Chicago Bulls' resurgence in the early 2010s, forming a formidable duo on the court and when healthy led the Bulls to the playoffs four different times . Their bond extended beyond the game, as they supported each other through both triumphs and challenges.
Rose's career was tragically impacted by a series of injuries, including a gruesome ACL tear during round one of the 2012 NBA playoffs which the Bulls fell 4-2 to the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, he never lost his determination to return to the court. His resilience and perseverance inspired countless fans. His MVP award in 2011 remains one of the most memorable moments in NBA history.
Following their time in Chicago, the two teammates spent time on different teams. Rose was traded to the New York Knicks in 2016, while Gibson was acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.
The duo would reunite on two separate occasions: first in 2018-2019 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and then again in 2022-2023 with the Knicks.
As Gibson's words attest, Rose's retirement is a significant loss for the NBA community. His impact on the game will be felt for years to come, and his legacy as a player and person will continue to inspire future generations.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Jeff Peterson Talks Expectations, New Staff, Injuries, + More at Hornets Media Day
Charlotte Hornets Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
What's Holding Up Charlotte's Latest Trade?