NBA insider guarantees Brandon Miller will make leap to stardom 'at some point'
Brandon Miller's evolution as a basketball player is going to directly impact the Charlotte Hornets' success. Whether or not he can take a step forward from the already very good player he is will determine if this rebuild can ever reach the heights everyone wants to see.
Fortunately, there's a good chance Miller does take that leap and become a true superstar. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic is extremely confident in this taking place sometime in the near future. In fact, he basically guaranteed it.
NBA insider is certain of Brandon Miller's positive evolution
Can Brandon Miller go from Rising Star to an actual star? If he can, then the Charlotte Hornets would have two All-Star players on their roster, and that would go a long way towards finally ending their rebuild. Fortunately, one insider believes that's coming sooner or later.
"This leap is gonna happen at some point. It really is just get stronger. As soon as he puts on that weight and builds up that physicality, that's when it'll happen," Sam Vecenie said. He doesn't know if it's this year or not, but he is confident it is going to take place.
"I am still really high on Brandon Miller as a player long-term. I just didn't love what I saw last year," Vecenie added. "If Brandon Miller is stronger, he might be an All-Star this year."
The analyst said he's really not sure what to make of Charlotte's roster this year and if it will allow Miller to really take that leap, but he still feels it's inevitable, regardless. Even if Miller had a down year in some aspects before getting hurt last season, the future remains incredibly bright.
Miller's scoring went up, but his efficiency went down. Granted, he only played 27 games, but still. It was an uneven sophomore season before he went down, so year three will be about merging the increased scoring without sacrificing his efficiency. The Hornets do have some inefficient scorers already, so they'll want to get someone who can score a lot without a lot of shots.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Should Pat Connaughton make the Hornets opening night roster?
Mock trade: How the Hornets can land a young sharpshooter by sending out Nick Smith Jr.
What would a potential contract extension look like for Collin Sexton?
Who should be taking the final shot for the Charlotte Hornets?