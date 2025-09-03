The biggest cap hits on the Hornets roster for 2025-26
The Charlotte Hornets have to feel good about their cap sheet these days, as it doesn't feature any Phoenix Suns-era Bradley Beal-type nightmare situations. In fact, when looking at the team’s biggest cap hits for the 2025-26 season, there’s not a ton to complain about.
Here’s a breakdown of Charlotte’s top five largest cap hits, starting with a former Boston Celtics forward who is currently rehabbing.
Hornets’ five biggest cap hits for 2025-26
5. Grant Williams: $13,645,600 (8.82 percent of cap)
Williams’ cap hit is a tad gloomy only because of his injuries (right ACL and meniscus tears), which will likely prevent him from being in the lineup when the Hornets tip off their regular season on October 22.
Williams’ return date is still unannounced, but an estimated 9-12 month recovery from the November 23 injury means he shouldn’t miss more than a month or two of the season, provided rehab is smooth.
Once he returns to the hardwood, Williams will be more important to the Hornets than most people realize. If he can stay healthy and play in the majority of Charlotte’s games this year, this cap hit isn’t a bothersome one.
4. Josh Green: $13,666,667 (8.84 percent of cap)
This is another cap hit that isn’t bad at all if Green is healthy and providing the excellent value on defense that he’s capable of. The closer Green’s three-point percentage gets to 40 (38.0 percent career, 39.1 last season), $13.7 million even begins to look like a bargain
If Green plays well out of gate in 2025-26, look for the Hornets to consider trading him while his basketball value is high.
3. Collin Sexton: $18,975,000 (12.27 percent of cap)
Speaking of trade chips, Sexton’s talent and expiring contract will have many a contender monitoring his situation in Charlotte this season. It’ll be fascinating to see how much money Sexton gets in free agency, especially if he has a productive 2025-26.
2. Miles Bridges: $25,000,000 (16.17 percent of cap)
This is the first cap hit on the list that is venturing into the territory of mediocre value. It feels like a tad too rich a figure for Bridges (but not enough of an overpay to prevent him from being another trade chip).
On the whole, this isn’t a number that Charlotte’s front office should feel bad about; it’s more so Bridges’ basketball fit within the hierarchy of a winning team that’s still somewhat unclear.
He’s not the second- or third-best player on a contender, but if he’s your fourth or fifth guy, now you’re talking. His cap hit drops down to $22.8 million next season, which is decent value if he’s healthy and engaged defensively.
1. LaMelo Ball: 37,958,760 (24.55 percent of cap)
Is this the season Melo makes the leap to cement his superstar status? If he can stay healthy (big “if”) and put up the All-Star numbers that he’s capable of, $37.9M is a great number for Charlotte, especially with the astronomical deals that the league’s superstars are beginning to demand (see: Devin Booker).
LaMelo needs to improve at a few things to transform from an entertaining star into a winning, two-way player and franchise cornerstone, but no one denies that he's a max money kind of talent.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets' Collin Sexton trade is still one of the NBA's most lopsided
Hornets pass on Nate Ament for injured prospect in 2026 NBA mock draft
Can the Charlotte Hornets survive with their current center depth?
3 Hornets outcomes: Dream, nightmare, and realistic seasons in 2025-26