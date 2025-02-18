The Hornets are currently without over 100 points of offense
The 2024-25 season, similar to the past two years, has been the same story for the Charlotte Hornets, who can't seem to avoid the injury bug.
The Hornets have had some of their key starters and bench pieces miss extended time. For example, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, Tre Mann, and Grant Williams have all missed at least 14 games this season.
Two of the key rotational players, Mann and Grant Williams, dealt with injuries early on in the season that put an early end to their 2024-2025 campaign. Although Mann has not been officially ruled out for the year, there has been no indication that a return will happen anytime soon.
Mark Williams missed the first couple months of the season with a foot injury, and Brandon Miller will miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury.
Both Ball and Bridges have missed a chunk of games with separate injuries, which has made it near impossible for the Hornets to compete or catch any sort of momentum. To put it into perspective, Josh Green, Moussa Diabate, Seth Curry, and former Hornet Cody Martin have all appeared in more games than Bridges and Ball.
Below is a list of players that were out of the lineup heading into the NBA All-Star break.
It's not like the players that have been unavailable for the Hornets have been unimportant. Over 100 combined points of offense are in street clothes or not currently with the team, which makes this certainly worth noting.
Mark Williams has been unavailable due to the rescinding of the trade that occurred just before the break. It's still unclear when Williams will make his return to the lineup, but his potential return could be really helpful with so many key players missing time due to injuries.
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are without a doubt the team's best players moving forward, and with both being out of the lineup due to injuries, it's hard to figure out where the scoring will come from. With the injuries, the Hornets have started focusing on the future, more so than the current season.
It's not been the type of year the Hornets envisioned, to say the least. Some people within the organization believed this would be the year the Hornets snapped their playoff drought, which dates back to the 2015-16 season. Unfortunately, it was evident early that with the key injuries the team suffered, it just wasn't meant to be.
The Hornets have 30 games remaining and currently sit at 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 13-39 record.
