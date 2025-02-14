Mark Williams vs. LaMelo Ball: Which Hornets star has the more uncertain future?
The trade, or attempted trade, of Mark Williams sent shockwaves through the Charlotte Hornets. Months after new ownership complimented Williams as a piece of the core nucleus to be built around, he was shipped off for another young player and a pick. The trade was rescinded and is virtually a lock to be canceled, but the move made clear what Charlotte's intentions were.
It has sparked a question: Is LaMelo Ball going to suffer the same fate? Like Williams, he's a player the new regime inherited, and he's on a lucrative extension. He also has injury issues like Williams. They're similar in a lot of ways, so could he also be moved?
Right now, both players are on the roster. If one of them is more likely to eventually be off the roster, it's certainly Williams. For starters, he was just traded and he hits free agency sooner than Ball. Plus, the relationship between Charlotte and Williams has to be almost irreversibly fractured.
The team sent a message by trading him that they valued Dalton Knecht and a 2031 first-round pick more than Williams. That signified that ultimately, the Hornets could build without him. When the trade was canceled, the Hornets took it to the NBA to dispute, thereby proving again that they don't particularly want Williams anymore.
It might be too awkward once the dispute, which is likely a losing effort on Charlotte's part, is resolved to even put Williams back out on the floor. He might not play this year, and he's very likely to be traded once trading resumes this summer.
That's not to say that Ball has an airtight future, either. He should be a little concerned with the messaging that's coming out of all this. The Hornets clearly value the future, and they're not keen on keeping players who can't stay on the court. Ball hasn't missed as much time as Williams overall, but he's played more than 50 games once.
His performances, while often impressive, also don't translate to wins. The roster around him is and has been pretty rough, but he's taking up a fair chunk of the salary cap. It wouldn't be a big shock if Hornets brass determined that Ball isn't their franchise guy and decided to move off of his extension and recoup a lot of future assets.
Ball is young enough despite being in his fourth season that it might not be a problem. The typical rookie who has now signed an extension is usually older than 23, which Ball is. He's not old enough for the Hornets to say he's older than the window opened, injury-prone, and expensive. For now, he only checks two of those boxes, but that might be all Charlotte needs if they get an offer they can't refuse.
The only player on the roster who feels comfortably locked in as part of the future of this franchise is Brandon Miller, and he could be who the Hornets decide to build around this summer.
