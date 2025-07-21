The Hornets best rookie from Summer League wasn't Kon Knueppel, according to B/R analyst
The Charlotte Hornets had two first-round picks to make in the 2025 draft after the Mark Williams trade. They used number four overall on Kon Knueppel before grabbing Liam McNeeley with the 29th pick. Those two both starred in Summer League.
Knueppel earned MVP in the championship game, but he did not get the best grade from Bleacher Report's Dan Favale. That honor, which applies to the whole Summer League, went to McNeeley after a solid run.
Knueppel, despite a dismal start, was not graded poorly, though. He still got a B-. After struggling in Game 1, Favale said Knueppel really "answered the bell" moving forward, even adding, "Nobody should be fazed by the poor shooting performance in his debut. Knueppel’s outside touch is unimpeachable."
Favale added, "It’s tougher to get a feel for how his playmaking will translate. His vision is terrific. He uses his eyes just as much as handle to get defenders off-kilter, and he’s a good reminder that maintaining your live dribble can be a cheat code."
There are still questions about Knueppel's limited athleticism and speed, as they led to some "avoidable" turnovers and tougher drives. "The above-average grade is a reflection of his overall playmaking craft, the ankle injury that delayed his debut, and much more surprisingly, sturdier-than-expected defensive stands, including when forced to operate off the back of his feet," Favale concluded.
But McNeeley got the higher grade with an A-. "McNeeley could have exited summer league after missing all of his looks, and I’d still be sold on his utility relative to almost dropping out of the first round," Favale added.
The insider was particularly impressed by McNeeley's ability to get shots off. "He can run into long threes, fly off screens, catch on the move and navigate traffic inside the arc, attack closeouts and even uncork some from-scratch jumpers after beginning from dead stops," he said.
Favale also admitted he wasn't familiar with McNeeley’s "open-floor playmaking and opportunistic rebounding." But the insider did note that McNeeley's finishing and in-between touch hold up against stiffer competition in the NBA this year.
