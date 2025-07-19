Klay Thompson sends special message to Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has the capabilities of becoming one of the league's best three-point shooters in the league early in his career, which is something that has helped him draw striking similarities to future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson. Knueppel has also noted that he wants to model his game after Thompson.
Thompson had a very special message for Knueppel during a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, as he mentioned the rookie's skill, while also expressing his appreciation for Knueppel looking to build his game after him.
"Thanks for the words of trying to model your game after me. It makes me feel kind of old, but also very appreciative of great young athletes like yourself who are coming to take over the league and carry on the torch"- Klay Thompson to Kon Knueppel
Thompson also offered some valuable advice for Knueppel regarding his upcoming rookie season.
"Enjoy your rookie year as much as you can because it will go by faster than you can blink an eye. So, be well, brother."- Klay Thompson to Kon Knueppel
Getting advice from a four-time NBA champion in Klay Thompson has to feel really special for Kon Knueppel, especially since Thompson not only complimented his game but also took the time to send him such a thoughtful message.
It's not every day that you see a player of the status of Thompson acknowledge a rookie like that. In fact, it really just speaks volumes about the potential of the player that he sees in Knueppel.
Special things like this can be motivational and inspiring for a rookie, and I'm sure that Knueppel will use Thompson's words to better himself and start his career off on the right path in the Queen City.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Brandon Jennings groups LaMelo Ball with NBA greats LeBron James and Kobe Bryant
Who will the Hornets final two-way spot go to?
Should the Hornets sign PJ Hall to a two-way contract?
ESPN's Tony Kornheiser goes to bat for Hornets after Paul George diss