The Hornets Fan Shop releases limited edition Dreamville jacket
Ahead of the Charlotte Hornets final home game of the season, the Hornets Fan Shop released a limited edition Dreamville jacket. Designers from the Charlotte Hornets, Dreamville, and Jeff Hamilton came together to produce the jacket, which is inspired by music, Carolina culture, and Hornets basketball.
Hornets head coach Charles Lee attended his pregame press conference sporting the jacket. "It's supposed to represent the Carolinas. I want to be covered with their support, and that's why I'm out here reppin' this jacket today," Lee said.
Coach Lee's fashion sense also got the praise of his star point guard LaMelo Ball. "Melo even thought that I looked pretty sweet."
The release comes on the heels of the 5th Dreamville Fest, which took place in Raleigh over the weekend and was headlined by Hornets minority owner J. Cole.
The jacket has "Carolina in every stitch" and includes the official Jeff Hamilton patch, a Dreamville 5th anniversary patch, an Eastern Conference patch, and individual patches for each year that Dreamville Fest has taken place.
Additionally, the jacket comes in the Hornets' classic purple pinstripe colorway with an embroidery stitched Hugo on the back.
You can visit the Hornets Fan Shop in person or online to secure your own Dreamville jacket.
