Does the ESPN BPI think the Hornets have one more win in the tank this season?
The Hornets (19-60) hit the road on Wednesday to kick-off what will be a three-game road trip to end the season. Tonight’s opponent will be a Toronto Raptors (29-50) squad with whom the Hornets are tied in the season series at one win a piece. The Hornets won the matchup in Charlotte all the way back in October, while the Raptors won the March matchup in Toronto.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 22.4% chance of coming away with the victory in tonight’s game. A great deal of variance comes into play when two teams outside of the playoff picture meet this late in the season, but the Hornets still appear to have quite the uphill battle for this matchup.
Charlotte's recent games
The Hornets have remained extremely competitive in the race for the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft as of late, losing nine of their last ten games played. The only win over that stretch was 110-106 victory over a Jazz team who has the worst record in the NBA.
Over that stretch of games, the Hornets rank 28th in offensive rating and 26th in defensive rating. The turnovers have been especially egregious as of late, with the 16.2 turnover percentage equating to nearly a turnover every six possessions.
Toronto's recent games
The Raptors come into tonight’s matchup having lost three of their last four. The team actually won four straight games prior to the recent stretch, but the wins for the eleventh-seeded Raptors came against the twelfth, thirteenth, fourteenth, and fifteenth-seeded teams in the Eastern Conference. Most recently, the Raptors took down the Nets on the road in a 120-109 victory. Rookie forward Jonathan Mogbo led the team with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double.
