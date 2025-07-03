Jeff Peterson has added shooting and shot creation to the Hornets roster

The Hornets have now addressed two key weaknesses in the 2025 NBA off-season
The Hornets have lacked a lot of things in the past couple of seasons, which has ultimately resulted in disappointing results. However, things could be trending in the right direction now, due to the impressive moves from Jeff Peterson and the front office, who have been having an incredible off-season thus far.
In the past week, Peterson has added crucial pieces to the roster while trading away minimal assets. Whether it has been through the draft, free agency, or through trade, Peterson has certainly addressed important needs for the Hornets this off-season.
One of the important needs that was addressed already was the shooting. The Hornets were the third worst three-point percentage team in the NBA this past season.
Not only that, but they've also lacked shooters for quite some time now. Seth Curry was the most efficient shooter from distance the Hornets have had maybe ever, but he's very unlikely to be on the roster this upcoming season with the lack of roster spots.
However, the Hornets addressed that area this off-season, which began in the NBA Draft, where they selected Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley in the first round, who are both known for being three-point shooters.
Knueppel shot over 40% from deep at Duke on 5.3 attempts per game. For McNeeley he didn't shoot as well, but the mechanics are there. His ankle injury halfway through the season negatively impacted his percentages.
Also, you can't forget the Hornets second-round picks, who also proved in college that they can solid shooters. Sion James shot over 41% from three at Duke, while making 31 threes on the season. Ryan Kalkbrenner also showed some flashes from deep as he poured in 21 threes in 61 attempts.
Then, the Hornets made the acquisition of Collin Sexton, which helps the Hornets in both categories of shooting and the addition of more shot creation. Sexton impressively shot over 40% from three last season with 110 made three-point field goals.
Sexton also proved to be a force driving into the lane, as he shot an average of four free throw attempts a game, which is something the Hornets as a team have struggled with.
Something the Hornets have desperately needed was more shot creation outside of a guy named LaMelo Ball. Ball was seemingly the only player that was tasked with creating shots for himself and for others, especially with Tre Mann missing the majority of the season.
Now, Ball will have Sexton, Knueppel, and Tre Mann, who can all create their own shots for themselves, which could really open up not just the overall team's play, but also Ball, who's been double and tripled teamed in recent years due to the lack of overall shot creation of the team.
The Hornets now head into the season with very capable shooters from distance and an addition of players that can create shots for themselves and for others with potential more moves to be made.
Another move the Hornets made was acquiring Pat Connaughton, who's been a reliable three-point shooter in his career, while also winning a championship in Milwaukee.
Jeff Peterson and the Hornets have done a terrific job this off-season addressing the teams highest needs, it will be interesting to see how they handle the rest of the 2025 off-season.
