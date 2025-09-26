The Nick Smith Jr "era" in Charlotte was nothing but a pure disappointment
Nobody ever wants to admit they were wrong on a draft pick.
In all of the fantasy football leagues I have participated in, I have continually whiffed on draft picks I thought were for sure going to hit. It's the same game year after year, where I believe "don't give up on him yet, next week might be the week!", yet that week never comes.
We see this happen in professional sports, too, especially with first-round picks.
It was unclear as to what the Charlotte Hornets would do with Nick Smith Jr. The former Arkansas Razorback was set to enter his third year in the league after being selected in the first round by the Hornets in 2023.
Smith, 21, had become buried in the guard rotation following an influx of talent at the position during the offseason. The Hornets brought in two veteran guards in Collin Sexton and Spencer Dinwiddie, and saw the return of Tre Mann, which dwindled down Smith's minutes.
It seemed likely the team would deal him, given both his age and the fact that it was not even three full years ago that Smith was selected in the first round. With the number of teams in the league that need guard play, and Jeff Peterson's interest in any draft capital whatsoever, a trade made sense for the Hornets. Nonetheless, the team decided to waive him, allowing Smith to pick his next destination.
His Hornets career likely will not be remembered by most fans, but a two-game stretch from March 14 to March 16 this season perfectly encapsulates who he was as a player.
3/14: 26 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 75% FG, 85.7% (6-7) 3PT
3/16: 9 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 44.4% FG, 33.3% 3PT
Nick was a streaky player who, at times, would show signs of the No. 1 recruit he was just a few seasons ago, and at other times would show signs of being near unplayable. Disappointingly, the latter would show up much more than the former.
Smith Jr. needed the divorce just as badly as the Hornets did. He's a guard who needs the ball in his hands to help him develop, and finding a team that allows him to do that can surely put him back on track to being an NBA player. Trying to find ball-handler minutes with LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, Tre Mann, Spencer Dinwiddie, and KJ Simpson all on the roster is an uphill battle at best.
It was best for both sides to do it. It does not help at all to mention that Brice Sensabaugh, who has looked like a potential star in Utah, went the pick right after Smith in 2023.
