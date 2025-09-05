The three 2026 free agents the Hornets should have their eyes on
2026 free agency will be an important time for the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are still rebuilding, and they aren’t burdened by any terrible contracts that would prevent them from shaking things up. At the same time, Charlotte should approach free agency with some prudence, especially if it is planning to keep LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller around for a long time on big deals.
The Hornets don’t have to pay Miller again until 2027, but they should be careful not to take on another max deal (or close), unless, of course, it is for someone that’s a top-10 or top-15 player in the NBA. This means that the Hornets should stay away from guys below that tier who are expecting a big payday in 2026: Austin Reaves, Anfernee Simons, Coby White, and possibly Zach LaVine all fit that category.
The optimal strategy for Charlotte's president of basketball operations, Jeff Peterson, will be to seek out bargain deals. These usually come in the form of an injury-troubled star or an aging player who has advanced past his peak earnings phase.
It sounds depressing, but it’s really not when you consider the fact that many players of the above description have gone on to have excellent seasons with their next team. You just have to know where to look.
The Hornets don’t want to overspend while they’re still figuring things out, but there are free agent targets out there that could add value without being too pricey. Here are three of them.
Three 2026 free agents for the Hornets to keep an eye on
Kristaps Porzingis, Atlanta Hawks
Age: 30
Porzingis will be fascinating to watch in 2025-26, for multiple reasons. First of all, can the big guy stay healthy? He struggled mightily to do so in a Boston Celtics uniform, which made it easier for Boston to cut ties with Porzingis amid its money-saving summer.
If the Latvian stud does remain durable for Atlanta this coming season, he’ll be a great piece for a Hawks team that has a legitimate (though slept on) chance to win the Eastern Conference.
The financial consequences of the above scenarios are twofold for Charlotte. If Porzingis plays in around 65-plus games for the Hawks and excels, he’ll probably be able to tempt someone (maybe Atlanta) into offering him a beefy deal. The Hornets should steer clear of any sweepstakes for Porzingis in this scenario because, at the end of the day, he’s too much of a health risk at that price range.
On the flip side, if Porzingis has another difficult season durability-wise, his value will be extremely low on the market next summer. Contenders won’t be as interested in him, which will open up the door for a team like the Hornets to take a flier on Porzingis at little cost.
We’re rooting for Porzingis to have a healthy and happy season, but if he doesn’t, the Hornets could benefit.
Norman Powell, Miami Heat
Age: 32
Powell really is one of the most underrated players in the NBA. Miami demonstrated its front office savvy yet again by poaching Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in July.
Powell is at the peak of his powers and coming off the best season of his career: 21.8 points per game on 41.8 percent from three to go along with his usual championship-level effort on defense.
Maybe the Clippers expected that Powell would demand a ton of cash in the summer of 2026, and they were simply getting ahead of the issue. That might happen, but Powell’s age might diminish his market somewhat.
The Hornets should monitor this development. Adding a veteran like Powell with winning DNA is precisely what Charlotte needs alongside its young stars. Powell is the perfect two-guard to have when you have a ball-dominant point guard (like LaMelo) because he doesn’t need the ball to be impactful.
Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets
Age: 36
Why not keep an eye on the situation? The Rockets are widely expected to extend Durant, but if things go surprisingly awry for KD in Houston — whether due to poor fit (doubtful) or injury troubles (less doubtful) — he might be miraculously available again next summer on a cheap deal.
Stranger things have happened in the NBA. It’s a long-shot outcome, but if misfortune befalls Durant in 2025-26, the Hornets would represent a low-risk option for Durant to hop onto a rebuilding team and play pressure-free basketball for a year or two.
We know that KD is interested in contending at this point in his career, but who says the Hornets and their rising core wouldn’t be able to make the East playoffs with Durant on board? The gauntlet that is the Western Conference might not be ideal for KD at this stage in his career.
