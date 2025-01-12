This wild stat puts LaMelo Ball in the same company as Wilt Chamberlain
If you were asked to compare LaMelo Ball and Wilt Chamberlain, it might take you some time to find any similarities between the two. However, in the midst of his best statistical offensive season, the Charlotte Hornets guard is on pace to top one of Chamberlain’s longest-standing feats.
LaMelo Ball is taking the most shots per minute (.72) since Wilt Chamberlain did back in 1964-65. Ball is also on pace to finish with the third-most field goals attempted per 36 minutes in a single season 26.2), only behind Chamberlain’s averages in the 1961 and 1962 seasons.
Although the Hornets have had a rough first half of the season, Ball is on pace to shatter his previous single-season career highs in scoring. This season, Ball is averaging 29.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging a career-high 24.5 field goal attempts per game, four attempts more than his previous career high.
While Ball is not shying away from the extra opportunities, he is also having the most inefficient season in his relatively young NBA career. This season, Ball is also setting career-highs in turnovers per game (3.9), lowest three-point shooting percentage (34.2%), and is also on pace to finish with the second-lowest field goal percentage of his career (42.3%).
Prior to breaking out as one of the league's top statistical scorers, Ball still wasn't incredibly efficient as a scorer (42.6% career field goal percentage). But after being given the opportunity to take more shots than before, his inefficiencies can now dig the team into a deeper hole offensively.
