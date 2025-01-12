A season sweep? Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
After having their last two games postponed due to the wildfires in greater Los Angeles, the Charlotte Hornets will take the floor for the first time in nearly a week on Sunday night in Phoenix against the Suns.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's game going.
Schuyler Callihan: Suns 110, Hornets 104
The Suns have seemed to figure some things out since they last took the floor against the Hornets, taking down the Hawks and Jazz. I think part of it, too, was that Phoenix didn't respect Charlotte, and honestly, rightfully so. Coming into that game, the Hornets had lost 10 straight and 18 of its last 19. They won't overlook them this time around.
Zachary Roberts: Suns 101, Hornets 99
Is it possible that the Hornets can beat the Suns consecutively with nearly a week off in between contests? Absolutely. Will they travel to Phoenix, shake off the rust of missing two games in LA, and beat them again? I don’t think so. But I do believe they’ll put up a really good fight.
Tyler Carmona: Suns 112, Hornets 88
Although the Hornets' only win in their past 11 games has come against the Suns, I don't see it happening again. Between the Hornets having their past two games postponed, and the Suns winning their last two, this isn't a desirable matchup for Charlotte.
Ali Jawad: Hornets 105, Suns 101
I'm leaning towards the Hornets for their second consecutive win. Their impressive upset victory last week against the Suns built some momentum, coupled with the extra rest afforded by the postponed games, could give them a slight edge.
