Who are the Charlotte Hornets' most realistic trade pieces?
With the 2024-25 NBA season reaching its halfway point, the Charlotte Hornets will need nothing short of a miracle to turn their season (fourth-worst winning percentage in the NBA) around. As a team with several young, talented players, the Hornets' front office can prioritize their future by capitalizing on these players' trade value.
Although the team has some exciting offensive players, the entertainment that they generate should not be confused for efficiency. Charlotte's top three scorers (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges) all rank outside the league's top 100 players in field goal percentage. As a result, the Hornets have the worst field goal percentage in the NBA (42.5%) and score the second-fewest number of points per game (106.1).
While players like Ball and Miller likely hold the most trade value on the team, it'd be a surprise if the franchise traded away their two most recognizable players this early into their career. Charlotte Hornets On SI takes a look at the three most "realistic" trade pieces on the Hornets roster.
Miles Bridges
As the longest-tenured Hornet on this list, Bridges was part of the franchise rebuild that took place after Kemba Walker's departure. While Bridges has certainly proven his ability to light up the scoreboard throughout his six seasons with the team, his offensive skills seem to provide a lot of "empty calories" for this team. Among the Hornets' top three rather inefficient scorers, Bridges is the oldest and has the second-highest contract.
This season, Bridges is averaging 17.9 points per game (third on the team) and a career-high 7.7 rebounds per game. His 41.6% field goal percentage ranks 117th in the NBA, and is the lowest percentage of his career (shot 46.2% last season).
Although Bridges has shown that he should not be one of a team's top scoring options, he has the skill set to provide a spark for a team as an explosive scorer off the bench. Earlier in the week, Hornets on SI previewed a trade between the Hornets and Pistons that would send Bridges to Detroit for Tim Hardaway Jr and a 2029 first-round pick.
Nick Richards
The recent return of center Mark Williams seems to have left fellow center Nick Richards as the odd man out. Since Christmas, Richards has only played over 20 minutes on one occasion. Prior to Williams’ return, Richards was playing 25 minutes per game over the first two months of the season. Between December and January, he is now averaging just 18 minutes per game. That figure will continue to decline as long as there is not a sudden change in the rotation.
This season, Richards has flashed his ability to be a productive player when given the opportunity. Earlier in the season, he scored 24 points on 71% shooting while pulling down 14 points and blocking four shots against the Toronto Raptors. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, he finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 66.7% from the field.
Earlier in the week, CBS Sports NBA analyst Sam Quinn put Richards in his “Tier 2” of possible trade deadline candidates. While he may not stick out among some of the other high-profile trade candidates, Richards could certainly help a team that lacks size or needs some depth at the position.
Josh Green
Unlike the other two players on this list, Green has not even played a full season with the Hornets yet. With that being said, it's been long enough to determine that the team's third-highest paid active player might not be the right fit for this team. This season, Green is averaging 7.2 points per game, 2.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game while holding a career-low 41% field goal percentage. Although his defensive abilities provide an advantage to any team, but Charlotte's inconsistencies have forced Green to step out of his comfort zone throughout the season.
Coming off the best season of his career, Green averaged 8.2 points, 3,2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while helping lead the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals. At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Green has the size and skillset of a prototypical "three and D" player.
Hornets on SI previewed a recent mock trade that sent Green off to Golden State in exchange for Gary Payton II, Lindy Waters and three second round picks. After proving to be an asset for a team that just made it to the NBA Finals, other well-rounded may consider adding a strong defensive piece like Green before making a playoff run.
