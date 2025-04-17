Trade LaMelo Ball? Hornets coach Charles Lee gives his take
Trading LaMelo Ball doesn't seem to be on Charles Lee's to-do list. The Charlotte Hornets coach is aware of all the talk surrounding his star player, but he's not paying much attention to it. He's focused on getting Ball and the team to the next level, and those two things seem to be directly tied to each other.
With an uncertain future, there have been plenty of calls for the Hornets to move on from Ball. He's been criticized as an empty-stats player who can't win basketball games. He's also been criticized for not being serious enough on the court, and some believe the Hornets would be better off starting over without him. Lee isn't convinced.
"I'm one of his biggest fans and supporters. I love what Melo gave our team this year," Lee said. "People can say whatever they want about him, but I witnessed a guy who, in the face of adversity this year, I think we had 44 or 45 different starting lineups, some injuries, we were in a ton of close games, unfortunately, he didn't make the All-Star Game. But in the face of all that, every time he came to work, he was purposeful and intentional."
Lee praised Ball's effort levels on defense and cited a few key moments from the year that showed that he bought in on that side of the court. The first-year coach also said he loved what he saw on the offensive end, being able to score any time and trusting his teammates often.
He added, "Unfortunately, we're in the public eye, and you're going to deal with some of those criticisms. I think that I am extremely happy, and I think Jeff (Peterson) and I have talked a lot about what his growth has looked like, and I know he's going to keep making progress because he's committed to the process."
The process began this year with a new front office, owners, and coach. The process may or may not involve some of Ball's teammates, but it certainly appears to be centered on him. League executives may be monitoring the Ball situation, but if Lee's comments are to be believed, there's nothing to monitor now.
